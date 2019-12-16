Single-Serve Flavored Wine

Inspired by the hip vibe and culture of Miami, FUN WINE, a low-alcohol flavored wine, is now available in single-serve slim cans in addition to 750-milliliter glass bottles. Flavors include Coconut Chardonnay, Strawberry Rosé Moscato and Sangria. Packaged in bold, eye-catching, original art by famous urban artist Miguel Paredes, FUN WINE stops shoppers at the shelf. And at 5.5% ABV, FUN WINE is a gluten-free, all natural beverage that responds to growing consumer trends toward lower alcohol and better-for-you (BFY) beverage options. Conveniently packaged in 250-milliliter cans, FUN WINE is portable and ready to drink. The suggested retail price (SRP) is $2.29 for a 250-milliliter can, or two cans for $3.99, or three cans for $5.99. The original 75-milliliter bottles have an SRP of $5.99.

FIFCO USA

www.fifcousa.com