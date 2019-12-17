Circle K Selects Leighton O’Brien for Wetstock Live Software

Circle K anticipates significant cost savings through a reduction in fuel losses and maintenance spend, as well as optimized equipment performance and leak detection to ultimately prolong the life of its fuel system assets.

Circle K has selected fuel analytics technology provider Leighton O’Brien to deploy its Wetstock Live software solution that will underpin its best practice wetstock monitoring program throughout its retail fuel network.

Leighton O’Brien is a global fuel analytics technology provider that enables retail fuel networks to reduce risk, prolong asset lifespan and optimize capital spend. It offers an integrated suite of software and field technologies to achieve the tightest fuel systems, lowest fuel losses, most accurate tank gauge calibration and cleanest fuel.

The company operates in 24 countries through direct operations and partnerships with 60 licensed distributors.

The global, multi-year agreement will see Circle K initially implement Wetstock Live throughout 2,350 sites across Europe, followed by 5,000 sites across North America and more than 1,000 sites across Canada.

“Adopting Leighton O’Brien’s certified best-practice SaaS solution will enable us to consolidate and enhance our internal wetstock reconciliation practices and minimise fuel losses,” said Stephan Pignatel, Senior Director Finance & Supply Chain, Global Fuel at Circle K. “We anticipate a significant return on investment through cost savings achieved via a reduction in fuel losses and maintenance spend, as well as optimized equipment performance and leak detection to ultimately prolong the life of our fuel system assets. We were also were impressed with Leighton O’Brien’s automated KPI metrics for complete visibility into network performance.”

Leighton O’Brien Global President of Wetstock Greg Salverson said the agreement reaffirms Circle K’s continuing commitment to achieving the highest environmental standards.

“Circle K is committed to ensuring its stores operate safely and efficiently and providing a great customer experience,” said Salverson. “By leveraging key capabilities within Wetstock Live including tank gauge calibration and root cause alerts, Circle K will be able to detect and resolve real losses and ensure fast flowing pumps and site uptime while lowering operational costs.”

The agreement comes as Leighton O’Brien continues its rapid global market growth.

“We now have more than 20,000 sites under contract for our wetstock software suite,” said Salverson. “It’s rewarding to see a growing number of retail fuel networks increasingly adopt a big data approach with actionable insights to reduce fuel losses, costs and risk while increasing margins and equipment uptime.”

Circle K, part of Couche-Tard, has a total network of 16,000 stores, including 9,792 stores in North America, 2,706 stores in Europe (Scandinavia, Baltics, Poland, Russia and Ireland) and under licensing agreements approximately 2,250 stores are operated under the Circle K banner in 16 other countries and territories (Cambodia, China, Costa Rica, Egypt, Guam, Honduras, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Jamaica, Macau, Mexico, Mongolia, New Zealand, Sudi Arabia, The United Arab Emirates and Vietnam).