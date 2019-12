Don Grout, key account manager for Republic Tobacco, introduces the JOB Virgin Cone, ultra-thin and lightly porous for a slower burn, truer taste and minimal ash. They come pre-rolled and equipped with a tip for easy packing, made of unbleached, responsibly-harvested, chlorine-and dye-free fibers. JOB Virgin Cones are also vegan and GMO-free.

For more information from Republic Tobacco, visit www.TheRepublicGroup.net.