Individually Wrapped Sandwich Cookies

Whether seeking a daytime snack or a sweet reward at the end of the day, consumers will enjoy treating themselves to this indulgence with a cleaner label — meaning no artificial flavors, colors or high fructose corn syrup. Choose from two mouthwatering options: chocolate chip cookies or sugar cookies with rainbow sprinkles. Sweet, smooth Buttrcreme icing is sandwiched between two soft cookies and then ringed with an attention-grabbing twist — chocolate chips or sprinkles covering the sides. The cookies arrive fully baked, individually wrapped, pre-labeled and ready to grab and go by the register or bakery display. With a 21-day refrigerated/ambient shelf life, the indulgent sandwich cookies are available in a 12-count display case. The suggested retail price (SRP) is $1.99.

Rich Products Co.

www.RichsConvenience.com