Nouria Energy Acquires Five New England Farms C-Stores, One Car Wash

This acquisition brings Nouria’s total network of locations to 276 and expands its geographic footprint into the Southeastern Massachusetts market.

Nouria Energy Corp. has acquired five convenience stores and one car wash from New England Farms Inc.

This acquisition adds further scale to Nouria’s network and expands its geographic footprint into the important Southeastern Massachusetts market. The transaction brings the number of Nouria locations that it operates and supplies in Massachusetts to 109 locations and a network of 276 locations spanning from Hartford, Conn., to Waterville, Maine.

Furthermore, this acquisition expands Nouria’s footprint as a car wash operator to 52 locations.

“The New England Farms brand led by Mickey Higgins and Tom Pratt is a reputable local convenience store brand that has been nurtured by dedicated and loyal employees. Today, I want to welcome them to our Nouria family” said Tony El-Nemr, President and CEO of Nouria Energy Corporation. “The acquisition enhances our business profile with added revenue and profit streams backed by strong c-store and carwash operations.”

Founded in 1989 by Tony El-Nemr, Nouria Energy is one of New England’s largest and most trusted family- owned and operated convenience stores and fuel retailers. The company owns 143 convenience store locations, 52 Golden Nozzle car washes, two Lube centers, an award-winning Whately Diner and a successful wholesale and logistics business which supplies fuel to a network of nearly 150+ dealers.

New England Farms was started by Mickey Higgins and Tom Pratt in 1998 when they opened their first ground-up, new‐to‐industry convenience store in Middleborough, Mass. Together, Higgins and Pratt went on to permit, build and operate 10 ground-up locations in Southeastern Massachusetts, five of which were sold in 2015.

C‐Store Investments LLC (CSI), a Northeast-based consulting firm, handled the sale process. The principal lead consultant at CSI was Ken Currier, who orchestrated the deal.