Blended Coffee Line

Peet’s Blended Coffee, a new line of four ready-to-drink (RTD) beverages, includes Chocolate Truffle, Caramel Dulce, Vanilla Crème and Coffee & Cream. Each flavor is made with 100% single-origin Colombian coffee, real cream, real sugar, and comes in 13.7-fluid-ounce glass bottle with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $2.99 to $3.49. Chocolate Truffle is made with real cocoa, Chocolate Truffle is a deliciously rich, chocolate accentuated by the 100% Colombian coffee. Caramel Dulce is an elevated, rich caramel that delivers a dulce de leche profile complemented by the smooth, coffee flavor. Vanilla Créme is a smooth and creamy Madagascar vanilla perfectly complemented by the rich coffee. And Coffee & Cream is a premium 100% Colombian coffee is blended with real cream, milk and sugar for a deliciously creamy coffee experience.

