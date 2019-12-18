Congress Set to Pass Tobacco 21 Law

The law would federally prohibit the sale of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products to anyone under the age of 21.

The House of Representatives passed a $1.4 trillion spending package that includes a provision prohibiting the sale of cigarettes, e-cigarettes, cigars and other tobacco products to people under the age of 21.

U.S. lawmakers on Monday negotiated a deal to add the provision, as well as other changes to health-care law, to the spending bill that funds the federal government through the fiscal year ending Sept. 30.

The legislation now heads to the Senate, where it’s expected to pass later this week, according to CNBC. White House counselor Kellyanne Conway said President Donald Trump intends to sign it into law.

Nineteen states and Washington D.C. already have laws prohibiting the sale of tobacco products to people under the age of 21, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids.