High’s Launches Private Label Rewards and Payment Program

In partnership with Zipline, High’s Rewards and Carroll Pay will be available to customers at all 49 High's stores.

Baltimore-based High’s, in partnership with ZipLine, has launched loyalty and payment platform High’s Rewards and Carroll Pay at all 49 High’s locations.

The program includes mobile debit payment and personalized rewards.

“A growing segment of our customers prefer debit payment and expect immediate rewards,” said Noah Sanders, Sr. Analytics and Implementation Manager at High’s. “With ZipLine’s single platform for payment and loyalty, we’re providing the convenience and incentives that our customers expect. We’re excited to put our brand front and center with every customer purchase and continue to grow market share.”

High’s leveraged ZipLine’s Consumer Engagement team for employee training and marketing launch support. Working closely with High’s marketing team, ZipLine developed POP messaging and participated in the design and production of launch materials.

ZipLine provided on-site support as well, meeting with HQ staff and all store managers to educate and build excitement for the launch, provide enrollment training, and share program guides for use at all store counters.

“We’re excited to play a key role in High’s growth plans by providing payment-powered loyalty,” said Kristen Bailey, ZipLine’s CMO. “High’s is a standout retailer that continually embraces new technologies that improve their customers’ experience.”