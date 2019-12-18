Weigel’s Hosts 22nd Annual Weigel’s Family Christmas

This year, the program and its more than 300 volunteers helped a record 238 local children in need.

Weigel’s recently hosted its 22nd annual Weigel’s Family Christmas, bringing 238 underprivileged children from Knoxville, Tenn., and the surrounding areas and over 300 volunteers together for a Christmas shopping spree.

The children range in age from five to eight years old and are each given $150 for a Christmas shopping spree at Target on Clinton Highway.

“We started by bringing six kids shopping, and now we invite more than 200. This year, we were able to take 238 children shopping — a record number in one year.” said Bill Weigel, Chairman. “The gracious support of the many volunteers and our vendor partners makes this day possible. This event embodies the true spirit of Christmas.”

Every year, the Salvation Army selects deserving children, and Weigel’s organizes the event and provides funding. Since the program’s inception in 1998, it has impacted more than 4,200 children.

“This has been a very special and meaningful event since we started it over 20 years ago” said Kurt Weigel, training and recruiting director. “Our volunteers are often entire families, coming together to give back to our community. We’re especially excited to see the growth of this special event, which has required us to seek a new larger facility. We are excited to be at the Knoxville Expo Center again this year so we can comfortably accommodate more children this year and for years to come”.

Prior to shopping, the volunteers prepared a complimentary breakfast for the children, full of delicious treats at the Knoxville Expo Center. Many volunteers stay back to prepare lunch for the children’s return, while other volunteers excitedly waited at Target to meet and help the children manage the money and hand-pick gifts.

“This December is especially heartwarming to now be able to reflect on many years of our volunteers impacting the lives of these kids, as well as the kids making an impact on our volunteers,” Bill Weigel said. “We love watching the kids shop and seeing their faces light up. This day is special, filled with smiles galore and tears of joy, and it truly makes our holiday season as much as we help make theirs.”

Weigel’s operates 67 convenience stores, a dairy and a bakery, all within a 100-mile radius of corporate headquarters in Powell, Tenn. The bright, spacious stores represent state-of-the-art convenience retailing, competitive pricing, heroic customer service and unconditionally guaranteed products. Weigel’s core purpose is to wow its guests with a positive experience every time.

Weigel’s is CStore Decisions’ 2019 Chain of the Year.