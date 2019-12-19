7-Eleven Offers Limited-Edition Holiday Slurpee

Mountain Dew’s mash-up of two holiday-inspired flavors, cranberry and pomegranate, was introduced last year as a soft drink, but this is the first time Merry Mash-Up is being offered in frozen Slurpee drink form.

7-Eleven‘s Mountain Dew Merry Mash-Up his now available as Slurpee flavor for a limited-time, while supplies last.

Mountain Dew’s refreshing mash-up of two holiday-inspired flavors — cranberry and pomegranate — was introduced last year as a soft drink, but this is the first time Merry Mash-Up is being offered in frozen Slurpee drink form at participating locations while supplies last.

And if a bright red Slurpee drink isn’t festive enough, Slurpee lovers, Big Gulp drink fans and 7‑Eleven coffee connoisseurs alike can wish everyone “Happy Holidays” with an LED light-up digital message cup, available at participating 7‑Eleven stores.

“7‑Eleven is always looking for new and innovative ways to serve our customers, whether that’s fun flavors, cool cups, exclusive experiences in our app, first-to-market products and new store designs,” said Jacob Barnes, Product Director at 7‑Eleven. “Our new digital message cup makes a great gift and even better when given with a 7‑Eleven gift card so recipients can buy their favorite beverages all year long.”

The interactive cup can display scrolling LED message banners with custom text created from users’ smart phones and sent through Bluetooth connection. Messages are entered in the “Hello Cup” app and can be up to 250 characters in length.

The app allows message-senders to quickly adjust content, font, brightness and which direction their customized message scrolls, plus it automatically saves up to 100 messages for future use.

Available with either red or blue lights, the LED message cup can hold 20 ounces of cold or hot beverages and has a suggested retail price of $24.99 at participating 7‑Eleven stores.