Cumberland Farms to Give Away Coffee on Christmas

From 8 a.m. to close on Dec. 25, customers can stop by any Cumberland Farms location for a free signature Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee, hot or iced, in any size.

Cumberland Farms will be offering customers a free caffeine pick-me-up on Christmas Day.

From 8 a.m. to close on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, customers can stop by any of the brand’s nearly 600 store locations throughout the Northeast and Florida for a free signature Farmhouse Blend or Bold coffee, hot or iced — in any size.

Customers can also give their drink a little festive twist with the limited time offered Spice Cookie flavor pump.

If coffee isn’t their go-to, customers can also choose from other beverage options, like tea or hot chocolate — including the holiday favorite Peppermint Hot Chocolate.

Store operating hours can be found at the company’s store locator.

Cumberland Farms, which recently reached a deal to be sold to U.K.-based EG Group, operates approximately 600 convenience retail stores and fuel stations across seven northeast states and Florida and employs about 9,000 people.