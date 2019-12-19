Pilot Flying J Opens New California Travel Stop

The new facility in Jurupa Valley, Calif., is Pilot Flying J’s 26th location in California, including travel centers and dealer locations.

Pilot Flying J announced the grand opening of a Flying J Travel Center in Jurupa Valley, Calif.

The Flying J Travel Center features full amenities for area residents and the traveling public, while adding approximately 50 local jobs and other economic benefits to the community.

“We’re committed to making a better day for people living, working and traveling through Jurupa Valley county and across the nation,” said Ken Parent, president of Pilot Flying J. “We continue to invest in new locations to bring convenience, quality, great food and amenities to those who are traveling the roadways.”

The company is donating $5,000 to benefit the Jurupa Unified School District career technical education programs.

“Pilot Flying J is honored to be a part of the Jurupa Valley community and to contribute to the local school district,” said Jason Herriott, travel center general manager for Pilot Flying J. “Our friendly team members look forward to serving our guests and providing a clean, all-in-one fuel stop with a variety of food, drinks, supplies and amenities.”

This Flying J Travel Center offers many amenities, including:

16 gasoline fueling positions and 12 diesel lanes with high-speed pumps for quicker refueling

Fresh-made pizza and grab-and-go food offerings prepared on site daily, including salads, sandwiches, burgers, fruit cups and an array of hot and cold snacks

Pilot’s Best Gourmet Coffees, including bean-to-cup selections and cold brew

Cinnabon

Wendy’s with drive-through

Nine showers

107 truck parking spots and 22 bobtail parking spots

Two ATMs

Western Union

Everyday products for quick shopping needs

The new facility at 11053 Riverside Drive will be Pilot Flying J’s 26th location in California, including travel centers and dealer locations. It is expected to contribute $5.1 million annually in state and local tax revenues.

Customers can find nearby locations, plan stops for a road trip and save money at Pilot and Flying J locations with the Pilot Flying J app, including a three-cent gas or auto diesel discount and exclusive offers on popular food and beverages.

Headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Flying J has a network of more than 900 retail and fueling locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, 35 Truck Care service centers with roadside assistance, 44 Goodyear Commercial Tire and Service Centers, and 34 Boss Shops. The Pilot Flying J network provides drivers with access to more than 73,000 parking spaces for trucks with Prime Parking at more than 400 locations, 5,200 deluxe showers and more than 6,200 diesel lanes with 5,200 offering Diesel Exhaust Fluid (DEF) at the pump.