Thorntons Opens 200th Store

The new travel centers are located in Monee, Ill., and Cicero, Ill. These openings bring the company’s total new stores in 2019 to nine, six of which opened in Illinois over the past three months.

The Travel Center sites offer a variety of amenities, including:

CAT Scale for truck weighing

Free truck parking spaces

LED lighting for guest safety and energy efficiency

Top-of-the-line beverages

Burritos and sandwiches made fresh in-store every day

“Today we celebrate a special milestone for our company with the opening of our 200th store in Cicero, Ill. Our team has been hard at work over the last few months to deliver this fantastic growth enabled by our new owners and I couldn’t be more proud of these fabulous new stores,” said Simon Richards, President and CEO. “Thorntons is 200 strong and growing. We are excited about the future and look forward to serving even more guests and bringing jobs to more communities.”

Thorntons invites its neighbors in Monee and Cicero to join the grand opening celebrations on Dec. 20. Events will include games and giveaways along with a ribbon-cutting ceremony featuring Simon Richards and other special guests.

Based in Louisville, Ky., Thorntons operates 200 stores that provide fresh foods, high quality beverages and fuel in six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Tennessee and Florida. The company is on a mission to be people’s favorite place to stop when they are on-the-go and people’s favorite place to work.

Thorntons is a vertically integrated company with its own fuel terminal, blending plants, transportation fleet and commissary. Thorntons has a passion for giving back to the communities where Team Members and guests live and work. Thorntons volunteers make their communities better through community service, humanitarian day events and fundraising projects.