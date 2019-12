What do airports and c-stores have in common? The publisher of Airport Experience News talks about how trends and disruption familiar to c-stores are also impacting the airport industry.

In the age of disruption, savvy c-store retailers are looking outside of their own industry and competing channels to how other industries are solving similar challenges as they consider ideas like foodservice trends and new technology.

Ramon Lo, publisher of Airport Experience News, shares his insights on how the airport industry is adapting to the new trends and technology disruption also impacting the convenience store industry.