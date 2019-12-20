IDDBA Identifies Top Consumer Food Trends

Thirty-nine percent of Americans try to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet, but 59% agree it’s important to have a balance of both animal and plant-based food.

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association’s (IDDBA) annual trends and resource publication, What’s in Store 2020, illustrates trends and data to offer readers fresh insights and the opportunity to learn about buying habits and marketplace influences.

Clean labeling, plant-based alternatives, and transparency in how food is raised, produced and delivered are top consumer purchasing trends in today’s retail food landscape, according to What’s in Store 2020.

“Knowing your consumer is the number-one priority for food manufacturers and retailers alike,” said Jeremy Johnson, Vice President of Education, IDDBA. “Shopper tastes and preferences are changing as quickly as they ever have, making it vital for food professionals to have a grasp of what consumers are looking for when they walk into your stores.”

IDDBA is seeing trends emerge and dominate across the industry. These trends are influencing company decisions that can often be game-changers in regards to products or overall categories. These trends aren’t siloed into single categories, but affect across whole departments and different types of products.

“What’s in Store 2020 helps readers identify these trends, which, in turn, can help them better engage their customers and be more successful,” said Johnson.

Among their findings in What’s in Store 2020 are:

Clean Labeling

Although clean labeled products represent a $25 billion market, most of those sales reside outside of the perimeter.

Consumers want clean simple ingredients that they can understand.

Clean label claims include natural, no additives/preservatives, organic and GMO free.

Plant-Based Alternatives

The number one reason Americans are eating more plant-based is to prevent or treat illness.

Thirty-nine percent of Americans try to incorporate more plant-based foods into their diet, but 59% agree it’s important to have a balance of both animal and plant-based food.

Plant-based is resonating with younger consumers including millennials and Gen Z.

Eight dairy categories have achieved $100MM or more in annual plant-based dollar sales.

Transparency

Dairy manufacturers us a ‘less is more approach’ to deliver transparency to consumers who want to recognize ingredients and know where they come from.

Transparency matters in indulgent products.

New, in-store technology allows consumers to access product information on the transparency of supply chain, animal welfare, and carbon footprint.

What’s in Store 2020 is completely digital this year, making the book accessible from any internet-connected device. The trends report offers data and insights on retail and market trends, growth, and category changes that shape the food industry.

IDDBA is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual trade show, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report.