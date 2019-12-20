Love’s Opens New Ohio, Arkansas Travel Stops

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at each location and donate $2,000 to Hamilton Elementary School in Obetz and $2,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Malvern and Hot Spring County.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores has opened two new travel stops in Obetz, Ohio, and Malvern, Ark.

The Obetz store, located at 6023 Alum Creek Drive, adds 80 jobs and 64 truck parking spaces to Franklin County. The Malvern store, located at 6716 Highway 171, adds 100 jobs and 79 truck parking spaces to Hot Spring County.

“Love’s is pleased to bring two more convenient, clean and friendly locations to Ohio and Arkansas,” said Tom Love, founder and executive chairman of Love’s. “Customers now have even more options to get the great services and products they love in central locations of both states.”

Both locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Obetz, Ohio

More than 8,500 square feet

Chester’s Chicken, Godfather’s Pizza and Hardee’s

64 truck parking spaces

64 car parking spaces

Three RV parking spaces

10diesel bays

Seven showers

On-site Speedco location

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Malvern, Ark.

More than 10,500 square feet

Arby’s

79 truck parking spaces

60 car parking spaces

Two RV parking spaces

Nine diesel bays

Nine showers

On-site Speedco location

Laundry facilities

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee

Brand-name snacks

Fresh Kitchen concept

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest electronics

CAT scale

Dog park

Love’s operates more than 500 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people.

Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 370 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network.