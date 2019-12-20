Yesway Offers Bonus Rewards for the Holidays

The 'Merry Yesmas!' promotion is the company's way of celebrating its loyal customers and thanking them for saying 'yes' to Yesway this year.

In celebration of the the holiday season, Yesway is offering extra rewards to Yesway Rewards members.

From Dec. 23 through Jan. 1, Yesway Rewards members will receive 20 cents off per gallon of fuel with a $5 food or beverage purchase. And customers who register for Yesway Rewards for the first time during the “Merry Yesmas!” celebration, they will earn double the usual first reward, a 20-cents-off fuel reward.

Customers can get a loyalty card and sign up for the program at any Yesway store or by downloading the free Yesway Rewards app by visiting Yesway.com/rewards on their mobile browser.

Customers can use the Yesway Rewards card in stores and at the pump to earn points. For every 250 points earned, members receive a Smile, which can be redeemed for free stuff like freshly-brewed coffee, fountain drinks, Yesway swag and more.

“‘Merry Yesmas! is our way of celebrating our loyal customers and thanking them for saying ‘yes’ to Yesway this year,” said Derek Gaskins, SVP of Merchandising and Procurement for Yesway. “We hope this special reward makes our customers’ holidays even brighter.”

Yesway is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa and Abilene, Texas. Over the past four years, Yesway has acquired over 450 conveniences stores located in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, including most recently, the 304-store Allsup’s Convenience Stores chain. Yesway plans to grow its portfolio to over 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the U.S. over the next several years.