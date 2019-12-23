7-Eleven Offers Last-Minute Holiday Help

From gift cards to gas, convenience retailer has whatever consumers forgot from their holiday lists.

IRVING, Texas – With the holidays in full swing, there’s no time to waste – or wait – to shop for gifts. 7-Eleven stores have lots of great gift ideas that can be picked up easily while grabbing coffee in the morning, before picking up the kids from school or late at night when many stores are closed.

Gifts for teens, tweens, kids, friends and family can include gift cards, toys, electronics, white elephant gifts, a bottle of bubbly, Santa hats and holiday headbands.

Other reasons for a holiday shopping trip to a nearby 7-Eleven store include picking up batteries for toys and electronics … wine and beer to take to a holiday party … missing ingredients for recipes … milk, eggs, bread and juice for breakfast … paper plates … firewood … ice … earbuds for an airline flight … a hot pizza for the kids who didn’t eat dinner … filling up the car … or even just to get out of the house for a while.

“Each year, people are surprised to find that 7-Eleven stores, though small in size, carry some of the biggest, hottest on-trend items,” said Jack Stout, 7-Eleven senior vice president of merchandising. “7-Eleven’s forward-looking product selection is curated by our merchandising team, who constantly track the latest movie and television releases, top social media fads, and emerging pop culture and flavor trends. Our goal is to surprise our customers every single time they walk in our store at just how many ways we answer a need or help them have a little fun.”

Here are just a few ways 7-Eleven stores can save the day or at least help shoppers check off a few things on their to-do lists:

Gift Cards Still No. 1

Gift cards continue to top wish lists, and 7-Eleven stores have expanded their selection to include more retailers, restaurants, general purpose, music, games and even Uber and Lyft cards. 7-Eleven stores’ selection includes the two cards tied for No. 1 most-wanted – Vanilla Visa and gaming cards such as Xbox and PlayStation. Other popular gift options include Google Play, Amazon, Netflix, iTunes, Apple App Store and iTunes, Home Depot, Lowe’s, AMC movie theaters, Outback Steakhouse, Texas Roadhouse, Darden restaurants (Olive Garden, Yard House, Cheddars, Longhorn Steakhouse, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze) … and of course, 7-Eleven gift cards.

It’s Beginning to Look a lot like Pennywise

7-Eleven has THE “It” gift of the year, a Pennywise the Dancing Clown chia pet decorative planter. The oh-so-scary item is only available at 7-Eleven stores. Suggested retail price is $19.99. Other chia pets available include Yoda, Chewbacca and happy painter Bob Ross.

Toyland, Toyland

7-Eleven stores stand ready to help shoppers grab some of the country’s top-selling toys and licensed merchandise – Frozen, Hot Wheels, Barbie, Uno, Jurassic Park, Star Wars, Harry Potter, Mario Bros. Several items are priced under $10. Here’s a few of the toys available at select stores:

Frozen is hot this year! Frozen 2, the much-awaited movie sequel to one of the most popular animated movie of all time, premiered in November. Elsa, Anna, Olaf, Kristoff and Sven characters are showing up at 7-Eleven stores as plush dolls, Funko POP! collectibles and mystery minis. A giant – 2- by 3-foot – color and activity set, valued at $25, cost just $16.99 at participating stores.

7-Eleven stores have four-wheel favorites Hot Wheels, both multi-car packs and monster trucks. Hot Wheels is the most-collected toy in the world. 7-Eleven stores also are carrying their own limited-edition collectible cars. This year’s diecast metal models include a 1969 Dodge Charger RT or 1966 Pontiac GTO emblazoned with 7-Eleven graphics; 7-Eleven Lonestar oil tanker truck; and a vintage ice truck, circa early 1900s and a throwback to 7-Eleven’s early days as part of The Southland Ice Company in Dallas.

Talking toys: Jabber Pals talking pets have something to say. The soft cuddly Jabber Pals (choose from a dog, cat or pig) respond to voice and sound by repeating laughter, singing and phrases in its own voice. Each also responds to touch and nods its head. Included are 3 AAA batteries so this little critter is ready to play.

Funko POP! takes pop culture and turns it on its head with both plush and collectible vinyl figures, and 7-Eleven stores are again carrying characters from hit movies including Star Wars and The Lion King in addition to Frozen.

Barbie, America’s iconic fashion doll, turns 60 this year. Wearing the same classic black-and-white-stripe design as when she debuted in 1969, Barbie comes in special packaging that commemorates her 60 th anniversary.

anniversary. Two special editions of the one and only Uno game – Harry Potter and Super Mario – give a new twist to the classic card game.

Give a Crap!

Last year, 7-Eleven stores carried Sticky the Poo to fling at walls. This year, the retailer’s poo gift is more tasteful – a 2.65-ounce giftable pile of milk chocolate in a decorative package complete with red bow on top. Perfect for poomoji fans you either love or hate. Give a Crap to family, friends and frenemies for just $4.99 and available exclusively at 7-Eleven stores.

Deck the Tree with Cups of Slurpee

Treat the tree to a fun, limited-edition Slurpee® cup ornament. Sold exclusively at 7-Eleven stores, this year’s Hallmark-created ornament is a replica of the swirl design cup filled to the dome with a Blue Raspberry Slurpee drink.

‘Batteries Not Included’ and Gadget-y Gift Solutions

Premium quality electronic accessories, sold under the new 24/7 LIFE by 7-Eleven™ brand, make great stocking stuffers for tech enthusiasts. Choose from Bluetooth headphones, wireless earbuds, charging pads, speakers and sound pods, wired sports earbuds, power banks, chargers and micro-cables, phone mounts, adapters, tech organizers and screen cleaning kits.

For those “batteries not included” toys and gadgets, 24/7 LIFE by 7-Eleven batteries are available in a variety of sizes at great values compared to national brands.

The Elephant in the Room

For parties with a white elephant gift exchange or to swap with friends and co-workers, participating 7-Eleven stores have pre-wrapped $10 and $20 gifts. Go fun or funny with cat and dog butt magnet sets; squirrel, fix or cat wine glass markers; LED pineapple lights, ice cube trays shaped like brains and octopi; Moscow mule copper mug set; pug or cat tote bags; stash boxes resembling books; and a wine glass big enough to hold an entire 75 ml. bottle.

Stocking Stuffers: The More the Merrier

Customers can pick up stocking stuffers for all ages: TY Beanie Babies and Boos, Hot Wheels cars, Burt’s Bees and Chapstick gift sets, small electronics, gift cards, lottery tickets, holiday-themed candy and cookies – 7-Eleven stores have lots of choices to fill all the stockings, even charcoal!

Sweets & Treats

7-Select™ Holiday Frosted Sugar Cookies in Christmas and Hanukah designs are perennial favorites. This year’s festive designs are a Christmas tree, gingerbread man, snowflake and menorah.

7-Select™ candy bars with festive wraps come in three varieties – Oh Snap Gingerbread Cookie, Cool Peppermint Crunch and Ugly Sweater Sugar Cookie with Sprinkles.

Gourmet Christmas tree-shaped pops can be stuffed in stockings, tied to gifts, included in gift baskets, given as hostess gifts – and eaten! The oversized crispy rice cereal treats are covered in white or dark chocolate and decorated with icing ribbons and colorful sprinkles.

Chocolate-covered sweet and salty 7-Select™ pretzel rods come in two varieties – dark chocolate and milk chocolate with crushed peppermint candy.

Other sweet 7-Select™ treats include cinnamon crème, sugar cookie and peppermint sandwich cookies; rainbow gems Christmas ribbon candy and gummy snowmen and trees.

Cheers!

Holiday parties, family get-togethers, New Year’s countdowns … The winter holidays are prime wine time. Buying a nice bottle of wine or bubbly for a holiday party needn’t require a trip to the grocery, liquor or warehouse store. Select 7-Eleven stores have expanded their wine lists with ultra-premium and luxury varietals, while offering quality wines to meet any budget. Prices range from $5 to $50+ to accommodate both savers and splurgers. Voyager Point® is one of 7-Eleven customers’ favorite premium wines, offering an affordable price of $9.99. Both the Sauvignon Blanc (92 points) and Cabernet Sauvignon (90 points) were gold Winners in the International Wine & Spirits Competition.

Likewise, beer-drinkers trade up during the holidays, many opting for European brews such as Stella Artois and Heineken. Many stores carry local and regional craft beers that are great to drink, take to holiday parties or give to beer-lovers on the gift list. Non-beer-drinkers might enjoy refreshing, White Claw and Truly hard seltzers with a hint of fruit.

Jolly Holiday Wear /Have a Holly, Jolly Wardrobe

Ugly sweater party and nothing to wear? 7-Eleven has a do-it-yourself ugly sweater kit with baubles, bows, beads and more to temporarily transform any sweater to an ugly sweater. Other holiday accessories include headbands, hats, necklaces and LED holiday pins. The more, the uglier. Reversible Santa hats tell the world if the wearer has been naughty or nice, while plain Santa hats let the naughty stay incognito. And for extreme Christmas light viewing, grab some holiday 3D glasses.

Missing Ingredients

For those who find themselves one, or two, ingredients short while making a favorite family recipe, 7-Eleven stores stock up on holiday must-haves and staples. Run in for whipping cream, eggs, milk, chicken broth, flour, sugar, cranberry sauce, plastic cups, paper plates, foil, food storage containers and more.

Shop, Earn Points, Get Free Stuff

Shopping at 7-Eleven stores has other perks as well – like free stuff. 7-Eleven customers earn 7Rewards® points on almost every purchase. Points can be redeemed for favorite 7-Eleven drinks, fresh, hot and grilled food items, chips, candy, nutrition bars, bottled drinks and more. Even more points can be earned through bonus offers listed on the 7-Eleven mobile app. To sign up and earn points, customers can download the app from the Apple store or Google Play, visit the 7Rewards online mobile website at 7Rewards.com or chat with the 7-Eleven Bot on Messenger.

From Store to Door

The new 7NOW® delivery service can bring purchases directly to shoppers who don’t have time even to make a stop at a nearby 7-Eleven store or simply want the extra convenience. Available in more than 200 cities, items can be ordered from within the 7NOW app, and gifts, treats, drinks and eats will appear at the door in 30 minutes or less, on average.

Whether people are stopping by a 7-Eleven store for gifts or something to eat and drink during a marathon shopping spree … selecting gifts – or dinner – from the 7NOW app to be delivered directly to them … or ordering online and selecting to have their purchases shipped to a secured locker at a 7-Eleven store, 7-Eleven stores are open 24/7 to answer almost any holiday need.