Amazon Increases Convenient Services

Now Amazon is providing more ways to receive and track gifts. It’s also helping shoppers keep gift purchases secret — even Alexa will stay silent about purchases marked as gifts.

Amazon is upping the competition by offering even more convenient ways for customers to keep holiday and other gifts a surprise, as well as track and receive Amazon orders.

Savvy c-store operators are watching Amazon’s moves as they consider new ways to compete in a changing c-store landscape, and many are partnering with Amazon, such as by offering Amazon Lockers at their convenience stores.

“We’ve all been there—trying to hide a gift from a curious child or making sure a loved one doesn’t find the surprise you’ve ordered,” said Patrick Supanc, WW director of Amazon Hub. “Our growing network of delivery and pickup options gives Amazon customers more flexibility and control than ever before – and we will continue to innovate and bring even more convenience and choice to our customers.”

Here’s what Amazon is doing:

Amazon Lockers are secure, self-service kiosks that give customers the option to pick up Amazon packages where it’s most convenient. Lockers are available in more than 900 cities and towns across the U.S., located near offices, convenience stores, malls, and grocery stores, including select Whole Foods Markets. Customers have three calendar days to pick up their package. If a customer is unable to collect their package within this timeframe, it will be returned for a refund.

Amazon Counter is a new network of partner-staffed pickup points that gives customers the option to pick up their Amazon packages in-store at one of thousands of partner locations such as Rite Aid, GNC, Health Mart, and Stage Stores. Customers have calendar 14 days to pick up their package and if a customer is unable to collect their package within this timeframe, it will be returned for a refund.

Amazon Locker+ locations are secure and convenient locations in neighborhoods, cities and college campuses across the U.S. staffed with helpful associates and self-serve kiosks. Locker+ is also available at select Whole Foods Market locations. Orders can stay at a Locker+ location for up to 15 days, making this a great solution for customers ordering something while on vacation.

Shipping to a Locker, Counter or Locker+ location is easy. Customers simply search and select an Amazon Hub pickup location as the shipping address during checkout. Once a package is ready for pickup, customers will receive an e-mail with a barcode and a unique six-digit code that they’ll use to pick up their package. Delivery to a Hub location is available for the tens of millions of items sold on Amazon.com and works with Same-Day, One-Day, Two-Day and Standard Shipping. These delivery options are available to all Amazon customers at no extra cost.

Amazon is also offering more ways to track delivery in-app or online.

Amazon Map Tracking lets customers view the progress of their delivery on a map in real-time when the driver is close. The feature enables customers to see the remaining number of stops a driver has before their delivery arrives.

Amazon Photo-On-Delivery provides visual delivery confirmation, showing customers that their package was delivered and where it was placed by the driver. Capturing delivery photos helps customers see that their package was safely delivered to their selected location and serves as a notification to customers who wish to minimize the time a package is left unattended.

Amazon Predicted Delivery Window provides customers with a two to four hour estimated delivery window. By providing a delivery window, customers are able to plan their day and, if desired, ensure they will be home to receive their delivery.

Share Tracking gives customers the option to send tracking information to friends or family, so they know when to expect their package and bring their delivery indoors. Once the package ships, Amazon customers can go to ‘Your Orders’ on the Amazon app, select their purchased item, and tap on the ‘Share Tracking’ feature on the tracking page. Once selected, customers can easily send a link to the tracking information via SMS, email, or messaging apps such as WhatsApp.

Amazon’s Map Tracking, Photo-On-Delivery and Predicted Delivery Window features are available for packages delivered by Amazon in the U.S. Customers can access these convenient features from their Amazon app by enabling shipment notifications.

“Alexa, where’s my stuff?”

Alexa will not reveal names of items likely to be gifts when customers ask, “Where’s my stuff” or to read delivery notifications, to prevent spoiling surprises during the holiday season. Customers that prefer to never hear, or always hear item names can change their settings in the Alexa App. If an item is marked as a gift during checkout, Alexa will never reveal order details.