Shell Gives Back Through ‘Force For Good’ Campaign

Shell sites are working to be a ‘force for good’ in their local communities and giving back to drive positive change. Shell is now highlighting the good that Shell wholesalers are doing in their communities through its Force for Good Campaign.

For example, Shell wholesalers Andy and Sandy Delli Carpini’s philanthropic efforts helped open Rhode Island’s first pediatric hospital, the Hasbro Children’s Hospital.

Check out the video, which is being shown on Gas Station TV stations across the country.

Other Force for Good accomplishments include:

Shell wholesaler Aubrey Edge partnered with St. Vincent’s Mobile Healthcare to provide meaningful healthcare for children and families.

In honor of their daughter, Shell wholesalers Marilee and Craig Eerkes, along with Shell, raised $4.3 million to build a Boys and Girls Club for at-risk children.

Shell wholesaler and TravelCenters of America President and Chief Operating Officer Barry Richards partnered with Truckers Against Trafficking to put an end to human trafficking on America’s highways.