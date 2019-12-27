Black and White Mini Doughnuts

The newest addition to the iconic line of Tastykake treats: seasonal Black & White Mini Donuts. Giving consumers an option that satisfies both iconic flavors, these winter treats combine a delicious powdered coating with a decadent chocolate cake filling. Available just in time for the holidays, this festive breakfast option can now be found nationwide for $1.89 per sox-count single-serve sleeve. A snack favorite since 1914, Tastykake offers a complete line of snack cakes, pies, cookies and doughnuts. One taste of a Tastykake, and you’ll know why they have been a favorite of many for more than 100 years.

Flowers Foods

www.flowersfoods.com