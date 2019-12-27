CandyRific is expanding its line with Disney Frozen 2 characters with fans, light and sound wands, fanimation fans, gummy boxes and new packaging on its snow globe. Frozen 2 characters include Elsa, Anna and Olaf. For the fanimation fans, CandyRific has used brand new technology that allows you to have an animated LED show right in your hand. This cool new candy novelty fan changes due to the light turning on and off as it spins. Each fan and wand contains 0.53 ounces of assorted fruit flavored dextrose candies (natural flavors and colors) and 0.28 ounces of candies are in the Fanimation Fans. The suggested retail price (SRP) is $4.99 for Fans and Light and Sound Wands and $5.99 for Fanimation Fans. Ships six, 12-count displays per case Fans, Light and Sound Wands, and four, 12-count displays per case Fanimation Fans.

CandyRific

www.candyrific.com