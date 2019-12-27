FDA Enacts Federal Tobacco 21 Law

The provision, which came as part of a $1.4 trillion spending package signed by President Trump, applies to all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has officially changed the federal minimum age to purchase tobacco from 18 to 21, which applies to all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes and vaping cartridges.

The FDA website states that that law went into effect immediately but notes that more information will be available as it becomes available.

The provision came as part of a $1.4 trillion spending package signed by President Donald Trump on Dec. 20, which amended the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act.

The law had bipartisan support, introduced in May by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., and Sen. Tim Kaine, D-Va.

Nineteen states had already raised the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21, according to the nonprofit Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids: Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Vermont, Virginia and Washington.

Washington, DC, and more than 500 cities and towns also have raised the minimum age.