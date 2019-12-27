Love’s Partners With International Used Truck Centers

Customers who make a qualifying International truck purchase from International Used Truck Centers will receive six months of My Love Rewards Diamond status and several other benefits for free.

Love’s Travel Stops has partnered with International Used Truck Centers on an exclusive offer for International Used Truck Center customers.

“My Love Rewards is one of the best programs available to professional drivers. Through International’s partnership with Love’s, we’re excited to extend the benefits of My Love Rewards to our International Used Truck Center customers even further,” said Justina Morosin, VP of Used Truck Sales at Navistar. “This exclusive offer for customers who purchase any qualifying International truck from International Used Truck Centers makes them eligible for more than $4,000 in benefits from Love’s.”

With My Love Rewards Diamond status, professional drivers earn four points per gallon and four points per dollar spent in store that can be used to redeem rewards, like fuel, store food and drinks, at Love’s, Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations.

International Used Truck Center benefits boost those earnings to 10 points per dollar on all eligible in-store merchandise, free premium Wi-Fi and eight tire pass credits per month. For all Diamond members, showers and drink refills are free every day.

“This offer extends our commitment to providing the best value to customers in the trucking industry,” said Dan Jensen, Love’s director of tire sales and service. “Combining our world-class My Love Rewards program with International’s renowned inventory is a big win for customers in the market for quality used trucks.”

In addition to this exclusive offer with Love’s, International Used Truck Centers recently introduced the new International LT Series to the used truck market for the first time.

Love’s operates more than 500 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more. Love’s has more than 370 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Tire Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network.