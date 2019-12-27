Marathon Petroleum Charity Golf Tournament Raises Record Amount

Marathon Petroleum Corp.‘s (MPC) 2019 Marathon Classic generated record charity contributions.

Sei Young Kim was the champion of the tournament in July, but the 2019 event didn’t really end until December, when 24 Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan nonprofits received a record $570,114 in proceeds from the tournament.

“We look forward to this for 52 weeks,” said Marathon Classic Tournament Director Judd Silverman. “This is when the community comes together for a cause.”

Ronda Tendam, marketing director for MPC, announced the 2019 recipients at a recent luncheon and presented the record amount to the following organizations:

The Marathon Classic has contributed more than $11.8 million to 180 Northwest Ohio and Southeast Michigan children’s charities since the tournament began in 1984. Each year, the tournament goes through an evaluation process to select the charities for the upcoming tournament year. The charities submit proposals that outline their needs with respect to the community and how the funds will be implemented.

The 2020 charity elections also were announced at the luncheon:

Adopt America Network, Aurora Project Inc., Big Brother Big Sister of West Central Ohio, CASA/Gal of Hancock County, Catholic Club, Children’s Museum of Findlay, College Mentors For Kids, Connecting Kids To Meals, Courageous Community Services, Franciscan Earth Literacy Center, Geary Family YMCA, Girls on the Run of NW Ohio, Hancock County Special Olympics, Hancock Literacy, Heartbeat of Toledo, Jamie Farr Scholarship Fund, Junior Achievement of NW Ohio, Muscular Dystrophy Association, ProMedica Foundation (First Tee/Boys & Girls Club), Ronald McDonald House Charities, Sara’s Garden, Sleep in Heavenly Peace, Sylvania Community Action Team, YMCA of Bucyrus-Tiffin and YMCA of Greater Toledo.

The 2020 Marathon Classic will take place July 6-12 at Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio.