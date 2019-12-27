The Southern Announces Leadership Changes

After 24 years of leadership, CEO Greg Martin is stepping down, succeeded by longtime industry peer and friend Charles Hall.

The Southern Association of Wholesale Distributors Inc. (The Southern) announced that CEO Greg Martin is stepping down after 24 years of leadership, effective Dec. 31.

Under Martin’s leadership, The Southern has evolved into one of the industries most valued organizations providing an environment for peers and competitors to come together in an effort to make their respective businesses stronger.

In addition, the association provides legislative, regulatory, and educational support for its members who are comprised of corporations and individuals involved in the manufacturing, sales and distribution of convenience products.

Membership has grown to include the active participation of all of the major distributors, manufacturers, and brokers in the industry. In addition, The Southern’s assets have increased nearly five-fold since Martin began as Executive Director in 1995.

“The Southern has grown into an outstanding advocate for the industry, and we have Greg Martin to thank for its evolution and presence in supporting the convenience industry,” said Scott McPherson, CEO of Core-Mark and president of The Southern. “He has personified The Southern’s mission of supporting its members’ ability to conduct successful, profitable businesses.”

Martin will step down Dec. 31 but will continue in a consultancy role on an ad hoc basis to ensure a smooth transition to the new management firm.

Charles Hall, a longtime industry peer and friend of Greg Martin’s, will take on the responsibilities of managing The Southern through Association Services Group (ASG), which he founded and for which he serves as CEO. ASG provides professional management services to trade associations, membership societies and not‐for‐profit organizations.

“Greg has established a tremendous legacy through his work at The Southern, and we at ASG are proud to have the opportunity to build on that strong foundation,” said Hall. “Congratulations to Greg for his many years of leadership and stewardship, and for establishing The Southern as a stalwart for the convenience industry.”

Established in 1922, The Southern is a 14-state regional trade association representing the interests of corporations and individuals involved in the manufacturing, sales and distribution of convenience products. Members consist of wholesalers, manufacturers, brokers and others involved in the convenience products industry.

Member states include:Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and West Virginia.