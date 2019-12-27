Yesway Celebrates Grand Re-Openings in Missouri

The grand opening celebrations of newly-remodeled stores in Neosho, Mo., and Joplin, Mo., featured free fountain drinks and swag bags, as well as a chance to win free gas for a year.

Yesway​ recently celebrated the grand re-opening of its newly-remodeled stores in Neosho, Mo., and Joplin, Mo.

Yesway invited everyone to join in on the fun and festivities all day long and enjoy free fountain drinks and free Yesway swag bags. Customers also had a chance to win free gas for year with Yesway Rewards.

The Yesway Rewards program rewards Yesway’s most loyal customers. Use the Yesway Rewards card in stores and at the pump to earn points and for every 250 points earned, members receive a Smile. Smiles can be redeemed for free stuff like freshly-brewed coffee, fountain drinks, Yesway swag and more.

When Neosho and Joplin Yesway customers registered during the grand re-opening celebration, they earned their first reward — a 10-cents-off Fuel Reward — and were entered to win free gas for a year.

Customers can get a loyalty card and sign up for the program at any Yesway store or by downloading the free Yesway Rewards app, available for iPhone and Android.

BW Gas & Convenience Holdings LLC d/b/a Yesway is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa, and Abilene, Texas. Over the past four years, Yesway has acquired over 450 conveniences stores located in Iowa, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Kansas, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming, including most recently, the 304-store Allsup’s Convenience Stores chain. Yesway plans to grow its portfolio to over 500 convenience stores in selected regions of the United States over the next several years.