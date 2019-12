Lenny & Larry’s Complete Cremes are a better-for-you (BFY) version of a classic sandwich cookie. The serving size is two cookies, which contain six grams of plant-based protein and four grams of fiber, with a suggested retail price (SRP) of $4.99 per 18-count pack. The cookies come in two flavors, Chocolate and Vanilla. They are Non-GMO Project Verified and free from sugar alcohols, soy and dairy.

