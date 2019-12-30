Electrolyte-Infused Beverage

With only 10 calories and two grams of organic cane sugar or less per serving, ROAR Organic, the USDA certified organic line of electrolyte-infused beverages, features the perfect combination of ingredients for success — electrolytes for faster hydration, antioxidants to protect against free radicals and B vitamins to help you get up and go. ROAR is also non-GMO, gluten free, soy free, vegan and available in six flavors: Cucumber Watermelon, Mango Clementine, Georgia Peach, Blueberry Acai, Strawberry Coconut and Pineapple Mint. The suggested retail price (SRP) is $2.19 to $2.49.

ROAR Organic

www.roarorganic.com