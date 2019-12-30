Shoppers Call on Target to Ban Plastic Bags

Target currently has initiatives in place to reduce its use of plastic, including sustainable packaging goals, plastic bags that are now made with 40% recycled content, a 25-year commitment to recycling plastic garment hangers and more.

A Change.org petition calling on Target to stop using plastic bags has collected more than 460,000 signatures.

The petition was started by Customers Who Care, and is addressed to CEO Brian Cornell and 11 other Target executives.

“We understand this won’t be convenient to us, but it is time to act,” the petition states. “For those of us who also shop at Costco or IKEA, we know we can survive without plastic bags.”

A Target spokesperson told Business Insider that it is pursuing environmentally conscious solutions.

Target currently has initiatives in place to reduce its use of plastic, including sustainable packaging goals, plastic bags that are now made with 40% recycled content, a 25-year commitment to recycling plastic garment hangers and more.

Target has also included recycling kiosks in the front of the stores that allow shoppers to recycle plastic bags.

“In addition to established efforts, Target teams across the business are working to eliminate, reduce and find alternatives for plastics in our products, packaging and operations,” the Target spokesperson said.

Several states, including New York, California, Oregon and Hawaii, have implemented bans on plastic bags, while dozens of countries around the world have instated similar prohibitions or taxes on plastic bags.

Major retailers currently phasing out single-use plastics include Kroger and Giant Eagle.