The Spinx Co., Motiva/Shell Oil Donate to Local Recovery Center

Motiva/Shell Oil Co. recently made a $7,000 donation to FAVOR Greenville, a recovery center in Greenville, S.C., made possible because of the relationship Stewart and Martha Spinks and The Spinx Co. have with Motiva/Shell.

Thanks to their generosity, FAVOR Greenville will be able to continue to provide the lifesaving, transformational work that has impacted over 30,000 participants and their families.

FAVOR Greenville’s mission is to ensure everyone affected by substance use disorders in the Upstate region of South Carolina has a fighting chance at recovery.

“The Spinks family has been a cornerstone of the FAVOR program from the very beginning. Stewart and Martha have been unwavering in their support of individuals and families in need of support as they cope with addiction,” said Rich Jones, CEO of FAVOR Greenville.

Stewart Spinks was employed by Shell after graduating from college. Shell then moved Spinks to Greenville where he later began The Spinx Co. Giving back to the Greenville community has always been a priority to Spinks and his family. The Spinx Co. now operates more than 80 stores in South Carolina.

“As a local company that was born and raised here, we feel it is not only important, but vital to support our community,” said Stewart Spinks, Chairman of The Spinx Co.