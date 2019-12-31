Decadent Dessert Bars

Prairie City Bakery’s new Down Home Delights, Delectable Dessert Bar line of treats pack the flavor of the homemade desserts you grew up with into a convenient, individually wrapped package for today’s on-the-go consumer. Down Home Delights are available in three flavors — Oatmeal Carmelita, Chocolate Almond Coconut and Apple Cinnamon Crumble — and feature the highest-quality wholesome ingredients. With upscale packaging, 10-pack merchandisers and a 30-day ambient shelf life, these bars are the perfect addition to your indulgent snack set.

