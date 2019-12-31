Probiotic Smoothies

Hiland Dairy has introduced a new fruit and probiotic smoothie in seven fresh flavors. The drinkable yogurt is packaged in a sleek seven-ounce bottle, offering delicious nutrition on the go. The smoothie is available in five traditional flavors, strawberry-banana, peach, pina colada, strawberry, and mango, and two contemporary flavors, guanabana and pecan cereal. The new Hiland Dairy Probiotic Smoothie provides live and active cultures, six grams of protein, 14% daily fiber, as much calcium as a glass of milk, and the delicious fresh flavor you expect from Hiland Dairy. The suggested retail price (SRP) is 99 cents per seven-ounce smoothie.

