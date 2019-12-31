Wash Bar with Undermount Basins

Bradley Corp. has a new extension of its award-winning WashBar series: WashBar with Undermount Basins. WashBar with Undermount Basins pair Bradley’s original ‘clean+rinse+dry’ technology with a selection of cast-formed undermount basins made of either Evero natural quartz or Terreon solid surface. These durable basin materials allow designers to create their own customized restroom decks in varying lengths, L-shapes, cut outs or even different counter top materials. The complete system includes the WashBar, a cast-formed basin designed specifically for use with the WashBar, a one-gallon foam or liquid soap container, and an optional access panel. With a wide array of basin designs and color selections — Evero in eight colors and Terreon in five colors — the WashBar with Undermount Basins enable unlimited design options. Also seamless and non-porous, Terreon and TerreonRE recycled solid surface materials will not support the growth of mold, mildew or bacteria, and will last for years to come. Highly durable, this material is easy to clean, maintain and repair. Both Terreon and Evero have achieved GREENGUARD Gold Certification.

Bradley Corp.

www.bradleycorp.com