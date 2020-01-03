Flavored Cold Brew

Kraft Heinz is partnering with BAILEYS to launch non-alcoholic BAILEYS Ready-to-drink Cold Brew in cans. Renowned for its indulgent blend of fresh, premium Irish dairy cream, the finest spirits, aged Irish whiskey and a unique chocolate blend, the iconic BAILEYS Original Irish Cream flavor profile will now be available in non-alcoholic coffee beverages. Ready-to-Drink Cold Brew Coffee comes in two flavors: Irish Cream and Salted Caramel (both non-alcoholic). The suggested retail price (SRP) is $2.39.

