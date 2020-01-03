Portion-Controlled Dispenser

Server Products is officially offering the new ProPortion Dispenser for purchase. Customers are able to choose from a single or triple tip ProPortion Dispenser. Each unit comes with color-coded valves and portion tabs. The valves are available in small, medium and large options for dispensing different viscosities. And the six color-coded portion tabs come in ¼-, 1/3-, ½-, 2/3-, ¾- and one-ounce sizes. To increase food safety, the ProPortion has an elevated bottom that prevents the dispensing tip from coming into contact with preparation surfaces in the kitchen, reducing the risk of cross contamination.

Server Products Corp.

www.server-products.com