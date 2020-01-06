Alltown Fresh Opens New Massachusetts Market

Alltown Fresh recently opened its second Massachusetts location.

Located at 28 Harvard Road in Ayer, Mass., the farmstand-style market features organic coffee, fresh food and made-to-order meals including organic, natural, gluten-free, vegan, vegetarian and locally sourced food and ingredients.

To commemorate the opening of the new location, Alltown Fresh hosted a grand opening event open and ribbon-cutting.

Alltown Fresh believes that customers shouldn’t have to sacrifice fresh for convenience. The new 4,830 square foot market, which offers indoor and outdoor seating, is focused on providing guests with healthy, fresh food and beverages on-the-go.

Alltown Fresh menu items feature made-to-order all-day breakfast, fresh salads, sandwiches, bowls and more. Whether Ayer residents are looking for a quick avocado toast on gluten-free bread, or a protein bowl loaded with extra energy, Alltown Fresh has it covered.

The market also features individually customized bean-to-cup coffee — locally roasted beans that are pressed on demand under five bars of pressure for maximum flavor, then brewed to customers’ taste for the freshest cup of hot or iced coffee. The beans are locally roasted in Connecticut, and Alltown Fresh offers blends from around the world such as Monadnock Blend, Stratton Blend, Sumatra Takengon, and more.

“We’re excited to open our second location here in Massachusetts as we continue to bring fresh food choices to those on the go. At Alltown Fresh, we have created a farmstand atmosphere where each item on the menu has been thoughtfully developed to fuel our customers’ healthy needs,” said Eric Slifka, CEO of Global Partners LP. “We’re looking forward to serving the Ayer community with locally sourced items to ensure that guests have plenty of fresh and organic choices.”

To kick off the opening, Alltown Fresh invited the local community to stop by and experience everything the new concept store has to offer. The Fresh Launch event featured a ribbon-cutting ceremony and the following promotions and giveaways:

Ribbon-cutting: An official ribbon cutting ceremony took place with Eric Slifka, CEO of Global Partners LP, and notable town officials including the Town Manager of Ayer, Robert Pontbriand, to celebrate the addition to the Ayer community.

Free tastings: A selection of choices from the market's fresh food menu, including made to order options like the Farmer's Market salad and the Spicy Tom sandwich, were available for tasting all day. Alltown Fresh Coffee was also be available for tasting throughout the event, as well as Aqua ViTea Kombucha and Tractor Beverage organic juices.

Free samples and coupons: A variety of samples from the market's curated selection of healthier packaged snacks, including homemade hummus with fresh cut veggies, Go Raw Sprouted Organic Cookie Crisps, Purely Elizabeth Grain Free Bars, Vegan Rob's Cauliflower Puffs, Dang Coconut Chips, Late July Chips and more. Plus, takeaway coupons for a free Alltown Fresh Coffee, hot or iced in any size, were offered throughout the day.

In addition, Alltown Fresh features outdoor seating, groceries, WiFi, pet relief areas, traditional snack options and phone charging stations in a rush-free environment for neighbors to hang out with one another. Alltown Fresh in Ayer will be open 24/7, with the kitchen operating daily between the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.