GasBudy Challenge to Help Consumers Save Money on Fuel

GasBuddy announced its Fuel Fit Challenge to help American consumers save money at the pump.

“A majority of us (80 percent) are couch-potato fuel-buyers, going to the same station over and over because of convenience, never checking prices, and not participating in free loyalty programs,” said Michael DiLorenzo, chief marketing officer at GasBuddy. “We choose the easy, and oftentimes, more expensive route when it comes to filling up. GasBuddy has the tools to help Americans finally be Fuel Fit! This is the year to take control.”

Four Weeks to Fuel Fitness. Here are the steps:

Calculate your PMI (Pump Money Index). Kick things off by taking the short “How Fuel Fit Are You?” quiz. Win a month’s worth of GasBack (free gas) valued at $100. When you sign up for Pay with GasBuddy between now and Jan. 31, you will automatically be entered for a chance to win $100 in gas credit. Ten lucky winners will be randomly selected.* Get tips and tricks. Throughout January, GasBuddy will provide ways to save via its email newsletters and social media channels. Be sure to subscribe to GasBuddy’s e-newsletter. Be a Fuel Fitness Influencer. Share photos of your Fuel-Fit self at gas stations and/or screenshots of how much GasBack you have earned. Be sure to tag @GasBuddy.

Terms and conditions apply. The prize is a $100 GasBack credit to the Pay with GasBuddy account.

