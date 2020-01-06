MCT Oil-Infused Beverage

KOIOS uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. The ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain. Koios is a functional beverage that is a non-alcoholic drink that provides specific health benefits and contains non-traditional ingredients like minerals, vitamins, herbs, amino acids or added raw fruits. Koios is one of the only drinks in the world to infuse its products with MCT oil. MCTs improve blood sugar regulation, metabolism, thyroid function and appetite regulation. Koios acts as rocket fuel for the brain by enhancing ketone production, which helps to increase focus, mental energy and acuity and creates long-term energy for the brain.

