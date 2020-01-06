Sprouted Whole Grain Crisps

Angelic Bakehouse has a new line of sweet and savory 7 Sprouted Whole Grains Crisps in the following varieties: Beet Savory Crisps with Pickled Sweet Onion, Sweet Potato Savory Crisps with Harissa & Green Chile, Savory Crisps with Fig & Tarragon Vinaigrette, and Blueberry Sweet Crisps with Zesty Lemon. Like all Angelic Bakehouse products, the crisps feature the brand’s unique Sprouted and Fresh Pressed whole grains. The crisps are egg-free, nut-free, dairy-free, soy-free, sesame seed free, non-GMO, kosher, vegan and free of seven of the top eight allergens, excluding wheat. The suggested retail price (SRP) is $4.49.

Angelic Bakehouse

www.angelicbakehouse.com