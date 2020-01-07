ADD Systems Announces New Interface With PriceAdvantage

The interface implements real-time exports of fuel volume sales and wholesale costs into PriceAdvantage so clients can analyze data, visualize trends and measure target versus actual performance.

Advanced Digital Data Inc. (ADD Systems) announced a new interface with PriceAdvantage.

Since 1973, ADD Systems has been providing software for the petroleum distribution, HVAC and convenience store industries. Its software solutions include ADD Energy E3, ADD eStore, Atlas Reporting, Raven and Pegasus mobile truck computers and SmartConnect, a web services gateway.

PriceAdvantage provides software for fuel pricing management. Its streamlined processes allow retailers to push the right price to the right stores at the right time.

“There are many important factors to consider when determining your fuel price,” said Chris Kiernan, Director of Retail Applications. “ADD eStore is processing the sales and inventory data across many sites, so leveraging that data and sending to PriceAdvantage assists retailers in their pricing strategies.”

The interface implements real-time exports of fuel volume sales and wholesale costs into PriceAdvantage so clients can analyze data, visualize trends and measure target versus actual performance.

“Considering the retail fuel industry’s volatility, it is critical for those folks who price fuel to quickly and easily reference daily volumes, historical performance, and replacement costs when determining fuel prices,” said John Keller, PriceAdvantage Division Director. “This new integration automatically aggregates that information, along with competitor prices and pricing strategies, to optimize fuel prices in just minutes — rather than hours.”