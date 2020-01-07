Casey’s Launches First-Ever Loyalty Program

To celebrate the launch of Casey’s Rewards, which enables its millions of customers to earn points on everyday purchases, Casey’s is donating more than $50,000 to local schools.

Casey’s General Stores has launched Casey’s Rewards, its first-ever loyalty program, providing its millions of customers across 16 states the ability to earn points on everyday purchases and redeem them for Casey’s Cash, fuel discounts, or donate to a local school of their choice.

Casey’s Rewards enables customers to easily earn and track points on eligible purchases, any way they shop at Casey’s — in-store, online, at the pump, or over the phone. As soon as they earn 250 points, customers can redeem them in a variety of ways, including converting points into Casey’s Cash, which can be used to pay for items inside the store, redeem points for cents off of fuel, or turn points into a donation.

Casey’s Rewards members are able to turn points they have earned into a donation to local schools — called Cash for Classrooms — demonstrated Casey’s purpose to make lives better for its communities and guests.

“We’re so happy to make Casey’s Rewards available to our guests and even more excited about the good we’ll be able to do together in our communities,” said Chris Jones, chief marketing officer and senior vice president, Casey’s General Stores. “In addition to the benefits of special offers and earning points, the school donations that guests choose will have a far-reaching impact across the country.”

Customers will earn 10 points for every full $1 spent on eligible purchases in-store, online or over the phone.

At the pump, they will earn five points for every full gallon of fuel purchased. And, for every 10 large pizzas purchased, customers will get one free.

At the center of Casey’s Rewards is an updated Casey’s app, capable of tracking points and pizza purchases. In addition to being the easiest way to order Casey’s famous pizza, the app gives guests access to special offers and discounts on the things they buy every day. Customers can also use their phone number to earn points in-store, at the pump, or when they call to order.

To celebrate the launch of Casey’s Rewards, Casey’s is giving more than $50,000 in donations towards local schools for their use — whether it’s to restock school supplies, pay off student lunch debt, or update classrooms.

“Being rooted in the communities that we call home has been a pillar for Casey’s since day one. With the launch of Casey’s Rewards, we’re thrilled to be getting our guests involved in directing donations to schools through Cash for Classrooms, and our additional donation of over $50,000 to schools will help kick things off,” said Jones.

Casey’s will be giving an initial donation to 16 schools — one in each of the states where it operates — as part of the launch of Casey’s Rewards. When customers sign up for Casey’s Rewards, they’ll be able to select a local school they’d like to support through Cash for Classrooms.

Those schools that are selected will be eligible for a chance to receive up to $5,000 and a pizza celebration. In order for customers to help their school earn an initial donation from Casey’s, they must select their preferred school in Casey’s Rewards by Feb. 14, 2020, at 11:59 p.m. Central Standard Time (CST).

Casey’s operates over 2,100 convenience stores in 16 states. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the fourth-largest convenience store retailer and the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.