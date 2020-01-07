ExxonMobil Enables Fuel Payment With Amazon Alexa

Customers with Alexa-enabled devices will be able to say, “Alexa, pay for gas” to pay for fuel at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations.

Later this year, consumers with Alexa-enabled vehicles, Echo Auto and other Alexa-enabled mobility devices will be able to say, “Alexa, pay for gas” to pay for fuel at over 11,500 Exxon and Mobil stations.

Transactions will be processed using Amazon Pay, allowing consumers to securely use the payment information stored in their Amazon account, and powered by digital commerce technology from Fiserv Inc.

“We’re excited to bring new technology and better experiences to the gas station,” said Eric Carmichael, Americas fuels marketing manager at ExxonMobil. “We build and seek out technology that will wow our consumers, providing both ease of use and security.”

Paying for gas with Alexa is a seamless process for the consumer. When a consumer is in an Alexa- enabled vehicle, or using Echo Auto or another Alexa-enabled mobility device at an Exxon or Mobil station, they simply say, “Alexa, pay for gas.”

Alexa confirms the station location and the pump number. Digital commerce technology from Fiserv will activate the pump and facilitate token generation to help ensure a secure payment experience.

Payments will be processed by Amazon Pay; no additional sign-up or separate account is required.

“As consumer expectations change, there is growing demand for frictionless interactions that span the digital and physical worlds,” said Devin McGranahan, senior group president, Global Business Solutions at Fiserv. “The age of connected commerce is here, and voice-activated smart devices will play a pivotal role in the future of payments by streamlining the way consumers make purchases every day.”

ExxonMobil has a strong history of innovation at the pump, debuting the first pay-at-the-pump service in the 1980s and launching radio frequency identification (RFID)-enabled touchless payment in the 1990s. And, as the first fuel provider to offer voice-activated purchase through this new Alexa experience, ExxonMobil is proud to announce another simple and secure way to pay, expanding its payment solutions beyond the current Exxon Mobil Rewards+ app.