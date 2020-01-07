Freeze-Dried Fruit Snack

Crispy Fruit by Crispy Green is the quintessential snack as the better for you (BFY) snacking category continues to explode. Truly an extension of fresh fruit, this single-clean ingredient snack is 100% pure fruit in a convenient grab-and-go snack format. And now, to add to its existing seven flavors of Crispy Fruit (apple, banana, cantaloupe, mango, pear, pineapple and tangerine), Crispy Green is super excited to share the newest family members, Crispy Strawberry and Crispy Raspberry. Crispy Green uses food as a force for good by providing the highest quality natural food products, while inspiring others to live a healthy, adventurous and fulfilling life.

