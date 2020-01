MacFarms has introduced its lineup of on-the-go confectionary snacks to partners in the convenience industry. Focusing on mindful indulgence, MacFarms combines the rich and buttery flavor of sustainably grown macadamia nuts with dark chocolate, caramel and coconut candy coatings. MacFarms products include Caramel Sea Salt, Kona Coffee Dark Chocolate, Coconut Macaroon and Milk Chocolate.

