Rutter’s 2019 Donations Totaled Over $1 Million

Rutter’s announced that its annual charitable giving reached over $1.1 million in 2019.

Rutter’s holds several fundraising events and programs throughout the year as a way for employees, suppliers, and customers to participate in charitable giving in their communities. Annual fundraising events include: Rutter’s Children’s Charities Golf Outing, Vote With Your Dollars, Rutter’s charity cannister program and its Secret Santa program.

These fundraising dollars, along with Rutter’s corporate charitable contributions, are used to help local charities with specific needs or projects throughout the year.

Rutter’s also holds grand opening events at all new store locations, featuring a donation ceremony and check presentation to local non-profit businesses including police departments, fire departments, food banks and youth programs.

With the incredible support of Rutter’s employees, suppliers and customers, $670,000 in charitable contributions were made to more than 50 local charities throughout Central Pennsylvania.

Rutter’s also participates in the Central PA Food Bank’s Retail Donation Program. In 2019, Rutter’s donated over $430,000 in food through the program, including prepared subs, sandwiches, bakery items and milk and tea products.

“Through Rutter’s Children’s Charities, we’re able focus a lot of our donations towards benefiting local children, which we love to see.” said Rutter’s CEO Scott Hartman. “We’re proud to serve in all of our communities, and what we enjoy most is giving back to them each year.”

Rutter’s Vote With Your Dollars winners for 2019 were the Adams County SPCA and the Children’s Cancer Recovery Foundation, each receiving $20,000.

Its Secret Santa Program gave 50 employees $1,000 each to donate to a charity of their choice. Secret Santa recipients included Big Brothers Big Sisters of York County, Central PA Food Bank, and Olivia’s House.

Charity cannister participants for 2019 included the JDRF, American Red Cross and Leg Up Farm and more. Additionally, Rutter’s donated $100,000 to the new UPMC Memorial Hospital in York that opened in August 2019.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in Central Pennsylvania. Rutter’s operates 77 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, Rutter’s includes convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company, and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 273-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.