7-Eleven Debuts Personal Breakfast Pizza

7-Eleven has introduced a personal-size breakfast pizza, available all day as a snack or meal at participating stores.

The five-inch breakfast pizza is one of the only personal breakfast pizzas on the market and has a flaky biscuit crust topped with creamy white gravy, scrambled eggs, sausage crumbles, bacon, ham, and a blend of mozzarella and cheddar cheese.

The item is available in the hot foods case at the front counter during the morning hours and can be prepared on request at other times.

7-Eleven stores carry a wide variety of breakfast food for the millions of morning shoppers who visit its stores every day, most of which are available 24/7. In addition to the new breakfast pizza, they range from breakfast sandwiches and burritos; fresh-made-daily pastries, muffins and donuts; yogurt and fruit parfaits; fresh cut fruit; and protein and breakfast bars.

“7-Eleven stores’ busiest time of day is right in the heart of traditional breakfast hours, and people are hungry,” said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven fresh foods product director. “We took our busiest time of day and (one of) our customers’ favorite hot foods – pizza – to create what we think will become a breakfast favorite that is delicious and easy to eat on the go.”

Based in Irving, Texas, 7‑Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 69,000 stores in 17 countries, including 11,800 in North America.