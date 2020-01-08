High-Capacity Water Filter

OASIS International furthers its reputation as an innovator with the release of VersaFilter II, the company’s largest-capacity filter to date. VersaFilter II is a certified 3,000-gallon lead reduction filter that effectively reduces lead, cysts and other contaminants while also filtering out chlorine taste and odor. Tested and certified to NSF/ANSI Standard 53 and NSF/ANSI Standard 42, VersaFilter II is a flexible water treatment solution that also improves the taste and appearance of drinking water for the bottle filler and the fountain. Because of its high capacity, VersaFilter II effectively reduces the number of filter changeouts required to just once a year. When it is time for replacement, the specially designed automatic shut-off inside the filter head eliminates the need to shut off the water supply. Replacement can be completed in minutes.

