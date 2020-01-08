Jelly Bean Packaging

Jelly Belly Candy Company presents a new look for packages of Jelly Belly jelly beans inspired by the epic Star Wars saga. Not one, but two 2.8-ounce Grab & Go bags in this line celebrate the iconic droids. BB-8 already has a popular Grab & Go bag, and now a C-3PO and R2-D2 bag will join the collection. Each bag features a flavor lineup of Jelly Belly jelly beans inspired by the droid’s color scheme. Additionally, four different designs including character art of Kylo Ren, Chewbacca, BB-8 and R2-D2, are now featured on one-ounce bags. Three different designs featuring BB-8, Chewbacca and a Stormtrooper character art are available on new one-ounce tins.

