Love’s Updates Travel Stops

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced several new additions to travel stops across the country.

The following locations are now serving customers 24/7 at Love’s Truck Care Centers and Speedco, offering tire, lube and mechanical services for professional drivers:

  • Love’s Truck Care – Charlotte, N.C.
    2603 Sam Wilson Road, Charlotte, N.C., 28214
  • Love’s Truck Care – Commerce, Ga.
    4855 Maysville Road, Commerce, Ga., 30529
  • Love’s Truck Care and Speedco – Elkhorn, Wis.
    100 E. Commerce Court, Elkhorn, Wis., 53121
  • Love’s Truck Care and Speedco – Big Cabin, Okla.
    437071 E. 310 Road, Big Cabin, Okla., 74332
  • Love’s Truck Care and Speedco – Edon, Ohio
    14553 State Route 49, Edon, Ohio, 43518
  • Love’s Truck Care and Speedco – Missoula, Mt.
    8077 Hwy 10 West, Missoula, Mt., 59808
  • Love’s Truck Care and Speedco – Eutaw, Ala.
    7561 Mesopotamia Street, Eutaw, Ala., 35462
  • Love’s Truck Care and Speedco – St. Clair, Mich.
    1336 Wadhams Road, St. Clair, Mich., 48079
  • Love’s Truck Care and Speedco – Calhoun, Ga.
    1081 Belwood Road SE, Calhoun, Ga., 30701
  • Love’s Truck Care and Speedco – Elgin, S.C.
    701 White Pond Road, Elgin, S.C., 29045

These locations are part of Love’s more than 370 service centers, including stand alone and on-site Speedco and on-site Love’s Truck Care locations.

Love’s Travel Stops operates more than 500 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more.

Love’s has more than 370 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network.

