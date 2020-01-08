Love’s Updates Travel Stops

These locations are now serving customers 24/7 at Love’s Truck Care Centers and Speedco, offering tire, lube and mechanical services for professional drivers.

Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores announced several new additions to travel stops across the country.

The following locations are now serving customers 24/7 at Love’s Truck Care Centers and Speedco, offering tire, lube and mechanical services for professional drivers:

Love’s Truck Care – Charlotte, N.C.

2603 Sam Wilson Road, Charlotte, N.C., 28214

Love's Truck Care – Commerce, Ga.

4855 Maysville Road, Commerce, Ga., 30529

Love's Truck Care and Speedco – Elkhorn, Wis.

100 E. Commerce Court, Elkhorn, Wis., 53121

Love's Truck Care and Speedco – Big Cabin, Okla.

437071 E. 310 Road, Big Cabin, Okla., 74332

Love's Truck Care and Speedco – Edon, Ohio

14553 State Route 49, Edon, Ohio, 43518

Love's Truck Care and Speedco – Missoula, Mt.

8077 Hwy 10 West, Missoula, Mt., 59808

Love's Truck Care and Speedco – Eutaw, Ala.

7561 Mesopotamia Street, Eutaw, Ala., 35462

Love's Truck Care and Speedco – St. Clair, Mich.

1336 Wadhams Road, St. Clair, Mich., 48079

Love's Truck Care and Speedco – Calhoun, Ga.

1081 Belwood Road SE, Calhoun, Ga., 30701

Love's Truck Care and Speedco – Elgin, S.C.

701 White Pond Road, Elgin, S.C., 29045

These locations are part of Love’s more than 370 service centers, including stand alone and on-site Speedco and on-site Love’s Truck Care locations.

Love’s Travel Stops operates more than 500 locations in 41 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 25,000 people. Love’s provides professional truck drivers and motorists with 24-hour access to clean and safe places to purchase gasoline, diesel fuel, fresh coffee, restaurant offerings and more.

Love’s has more than 370 truck service centers, which include on-site and stand-alone Speedco and Love’s Truck Care locations. Love’s and Speedco combined is the largest oil change, preventive maintenance and total truck care nationwide network.